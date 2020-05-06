The last release of Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario is adorable

BACKGRID
Y a-t-he of the love in the air or is this a output friendly between colleagues ?
The status of the relationship between Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario still remains to be determined, but it does not prevent the fans from dreaming.
The couple of Baywatch – baywatch has been photographed in the process of shopping for their dogs to a pet store in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. Zac, 30 years old, and Alexandra, 32 years old, had big smiles while walking in the rays with their doggies in tow not far behind.
Rumors of a romance have not calmed down since the couple shared the screen in the reboot of the cult series in 2017. Last week, the actor High School Musical wishing a happy birthday to Daddario with a message very touching.
“Happy birthday to one of the Pokemon the most real, down-to-earth, beautiful, intelligent, creative, kind, and scarce ever created #alexdaddario”, wrote Zac below a photo of his girlfriend, presumed to be sitting on his lap.
When he was asked about these rumors, Alexandra preferred to calm down the game when E! News interviewed her at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017. “We work together”, she explained, “This is my little friend in the film. I understand why people emballeraient to this idea, but Zac and me, we’re just friends.”
Daddario was then added jokingly : “Our children have very blue eyes, right ?” (It confirms !)
Efron has come out with the top-model Sami Miró for two years, but they broke up in 2016. On his side, Daddario would be output with Logan Lermanhis co-star of films Percy Jackson.
Do you think that Zac and Alexandra would form a nice couple ? Leave us your comments !