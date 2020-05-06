The last release of Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario is adorable

Y a-t-he of the love in the air or is this a output friendly between colleagues ?

The status of the relationship between Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario still remains to be determined, but it does not prevent the fans from dreaming.

The couple of Baywatch – baywatch has been photographed in the process of shopping for their dogs to a pet store in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. Zac, 30 years old, and Alexandra, 32 years old, had big smiles while walking in the rays with their doggies in tow not far behind.

Rumors of a romance have not calmed down since the couple shared the screen in the reboot of the cult series in 2017. Last week, the actor High School Musical wishing a happy birthday to Daddario with a message very touching.