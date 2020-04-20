The last three places in the quotient will be divided fine of 240 million pesos

MEXICO — Enrique Bonilla, president of the League MX, revealed that the get deleted the ascent and descent in the next five years, the last three teams in the table of ratios will have to pay a fine of 240 million pesos, same that will serve to maintain and improve the League of Expansion.

“I have a bad one, that if, unfortunately, do not fit in any of the two (Champions league Concacaf and Leagues Cup), you are left to provide the fine, which is going to make of where to leave the resources to which the ascent may grow with peace of mind, considering the last three in the table of ratios,” stated the president in an interview to DNA 40.

“The joke is that look up and not down. Up there is the competition of the World of Clubs, but to get there, first you have to go through a Champions Cup of Concacaf, and to be able to reach the Champions Cup of Concacaf you have to be in the finalists, then we have the new participation that we have in the Leagues Cup, that will continue to grow and if you want to be in this new competition you have to be on top”.

Enrique Bonilla reported on the advantages you will have with the League Expansion, where you will find that the teams have solid financial and administrative, to avoid delay in wages.

“It’s going to provide resources, but what we want is that these resources are, one, to give warranty to these players that fortnight to fortnight they will charge and they will be able to concentrate on giving a great show to their fans, instead of be worried about if they will charge or not. Two, have very clear rules for these clubs, you do not have certification because they have a series of shortcomings very clear, that prevent can have a certainty important. With these rules, with this economic support, with a term that we are thinking of five years, which may be cut and out in less time, they are able to consolidate in institutions well certified, well-established, for when there will be the ascent and descent, there is not that great a difference there is between the Liga MX and Ascenso MX”.