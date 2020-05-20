The last TikTok inspired KUWTK Kylie Jenner is his best

Kylie Jenner is back.

On Tuesday, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has once again channeled her famous family for a Follow the Kardashians– Video TikTok inspired. Throw in a hilarious exchange between her sisters Khloe kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie has served nostalgia in reconstituting their conversation about the lack of Wi-fi of the founder of POOSH.

“Kourtney, that is what is happening with your WiFi?” Khloe has said in the famous scene that Kylie was perfectly recited, raising his phone. “You have this house in the big ass and you can’t afford a box Wi-fi here?” Play the role of Kourtney was the best friend of Kylie Anastasia Karanikolaouthat is prélassait on a couch and replied: “This is not a question of resources. It is a question of radiation.”

Frustrated, Khloe retaliated, “You’re going to die anyway. You understand that, right?” Leaving his sister with a council iconic, she continued: “Die with a good Snapchat in progress. That is what the f-k?”