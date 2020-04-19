The latest news and rumors in the transfer market: Icardi, Benzema, Lautaro and more

1. Atletico Madrid is interested in Icardi

Mauro Icardi is one of the protagonists that are usual in the transfer market. The argentine will be again. Seems that it will not in the Paris Saint-Germain and there are many teams on the watch. As points TuttoSport, Atletico Madrid have joined the bid.

2. Lautaro Martinez, a step closer to Barcelona

Every day that passes is one day less for that Lautaro Martinez finished in Barcelona. Each day that passes there is a new movement that is about the argentine at Camp Nou. Barcelona has already had talks with Inter Milan and the player.

3. Vidal wakes up interest in the Premier League

Arturo Vidal was very close to leaving last January, but eventually stayed in Barcelona. Inter was the great interested and still thinking of him for next season. You will have competition. According to points Sports World, Manchester United and Newcastle have joined the bid.

4. Benzema wants to retire in the Olympique Lyon

Karim Benzema is the star of this Real Madrid. The frenchman has stated that it does not want to leave the white team and wants to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, but not to finish his career there. Want to retire in your home, in the Olympique Lyon.

5. If the Seville is going to the Champions league, you will have to buy Suso