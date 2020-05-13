The law firm of Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen has been targeted by a cyber attack

The singer Madonna — Future-Image / ZUMA / VISUAL Press Agency



The law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, in the United States, has been the victim of a cyber attack. Hackers have managed to steal confidential data of several celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey, Run DMC or even Bruce Springsteen, reports Variety.

Among the information stolen, hackers may have gained access to private correspondence, agreements, confidential or personal details of the stars, such as email addresses and phone numbers. “We informed our customers and our staff. We have engaged world experts in this field and we are working tirelessly to resolve these issues, ” said the firm in the american media.

Madonna has not been spared

It would be a cyber attack to demand a ransom from the hand of the cabinet, but no amount has yet been specified. If the pirates don’t get what they ask for, they threaten to reveal 756 Gb of confidential data. In order to prove that they were in possession of such information, the hackers have already revealed a preview of the contract of the last tour of Madonna.

This group of hackers named ” REvil “, and also known under the name of “Sodinokibi” had already obtained the payment of more than € 2 million of the company’s share of uk exchange Travelex, to which they had also stolen important data, reports the Wall Street Journal.