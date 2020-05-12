The law firm of Madonna and Bruce Springstreen victim of a cyber attack

This Friday, 8 may, a law firm representing many of the american stars has been the victim of a computer attack. The pirates are demanding a ransom for not to disclose the acquired information.

This is a funny news that has landed in the email inbox of dozens of american stars : their law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sackswas hacked on Friday 8 may. A major player in the star system, this firm’s new york represents for example Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Sting, Lizzo, Fiona Apple, AC/DC, Run DMC or U2. It also has customers in the middle of the cinema (Robert De Niro, Spike Lee) and sports (LeBron James). 756 gigabytes of personal data would be in the wrong hands : phone numbers, addresses, e‑mail, but also contracts and confidentiality agreements, says Variety. The firm’s website is no longer functional since Friday.

The cyber attack is claimed by the group of hackers Revil, sometimes called Sodinokibi, according to the company’s cyber-security Emsisoft. To prove their wrongdoing, they have published an excerpt of the contract linking Madonna to Live Nation for her tour Mrs. X on a site on the dark web, which protects the anonymity. They join a screen capture of a set of folders in which appear the names of Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Elton John, or even Run DMC. The threat is clear : if the law firm does not pay a substantial sum of gold, these info will be circulated all over the internet. Ignoring for the moment the amount requested, as well as the amount of information actually held by the pirates.

In a press release, the firm says :” We have informed our customers and our staff. We’ve hired the world’s top experts who specialize in this area, and we are working tirelessly to address this problem. “

This practice is commonplace these days. According to Emsisoft, specializing in ransomware (or ransomware) that allow these attacks, 966 companies were victims in 2019 on the only american territory, for a total amount of 7.5 billion dollars. The crisis of the sars coronavirus would have accelerated the phenomenon, with 89 attacks.

