The leader of the labour party, Lloyd Russell-Moyle would like to apologise for the comments of the abuse of JK Rowling News | politics

A trade union leader apologized after being accused of JK Rowling having “used his own sexual assault as a justification” to raise concerns about the rights of transgender people.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, a minister of the environment of the ghost, he said he was sorry for having attacked the author of Harry Potter after she revealed that she is a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The labour mp said that he wished to “apologise unreservedly” for his comments



Rowling for a long time been the target of criticism by trans the activists who are offended by some of your messages in the social networks.

Has responded to recent criticism in an article in the blog of 3 600 words, detailing five reasons why she felt the need to talk about trans issues, including your interest in the education of “safeguarding” and ” freedom of expression “.

Explaining her reason, she wrote: “I am in the public eye for more than 20 years and I have never spoken publicly of being a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This is not because I am ashamed that these things happen to me, but because they are traumatic for you to review and remember.

“I mention these things now, not with the purpose of awakening the sympathy, but in solidarity with the many women who have stories like mine, who have been insulted as fans to have concerns about the spaces men and women. “

The point of view of Mrs. Rowling on transgender issues has been a source of controversy



The lord Russell-Moyle has taken this in his own article on trans rights in the magazine Tribune last week.

He wrote: “We have seen people like JK Rowling with her own sexual assault to justify discrimination against a group of people who were not responsible.

“Trans people are more likely to be rapists; in fact, they are more likely to be victims of sexual assault. “

The actor of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe is among those who criticize Rowling



But in the face of criticism from women activists in the wake of its publication, the Lord Russell-Moyle has been forced to make a u-turn.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for the comments in the article that I wrote last week in the newspaper about the rights of trans in which I mention JK Rowling “, in which he put up on twitter on Sunday morning, the day after the London Pride.

“The first revelation of JK Rowling on domestic violence and sexual assault in his recent article about trans issues are sincere, and have had to be hard to say.

“Even though you may not agree with some of your analysis on the rights of the trans, I was wrong to suggest that he used his terrible experience in anything other than good faith.

“I have asked the Forum to delete the line in question. “

The comment still appears in the original article on Sunday afternoon.

The point of view of Rowling on the issue of trans fats has led the public criticism of the fee The actor of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, the star of Fantastic animals.

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, has also expressed its support for the transgender people, in response to comments from Rowling.