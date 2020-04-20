The League and the Spanish Federation reached an agreement in principle on the future of football

The cancellation of the matches of the Spanish football league has caused great economic losses to the clubs.

The highest representatives of The League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Higher Sports Council, Javier Thebes, Luis Rubiales and Irene Lozano, respectively, have responded to the crisis in the Spanish football unleashed by the pandemic covid-19 and the future of the competitions in a meeting of eight hours that ended with an “agreement in principle”.

“It has reached an agreement in principle, which covers the main aspects that affect Spanish football in the context of the health crisis,” reads a tweet from the CSD.

The meeting took place face-to-face in the Palace of Viana in Madrid, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation and, according to the government agency, the three parties showed attitudes “constructive”.

The profits of the league games represent the To 1.37% of the GDP of Spainwhile the suspension of the competition by the coronavirus has caused losses in the clubs estimated about 1,000 million euros.

The Spanish football League was cancelled when he had played 27 days, with Barcelona as the leader of the competition with 58 points, two more than Real Madrid. Spain is one of the epicenters of the pandemic covid-19, with over 195,000 infected and more than 20,000 deaths.