The league shall be submitted to studies of antibodies to understand the Coronavirus

This evening, media of the MLB confirmed that the league will undergo a study of antibodies to this way to understand more the spread of Coronavirus, pandemic that has led it to suspend the baseball indefinitely.

This afternoon Jeff Pass, specialist sports, gave the news that more than 10,000 tests will be performed in the following days, with the aim of better understand how it is that the Coronavirus it spreads and be able to take more specific measures to avoid their contagion.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball is participating in a massive coronavirus antibody study, with up to 10,000 tests taken nationwide over the next two days. Researchers hope the results offer a far better understanding of coronavirus’ spread. News at ESPN: https://t.co/lZJX6aeDoK — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 14, 2020

The Coronavirus it has been a pandemic that it has suspended indefinitely the MLB, so much so that it is possible to cancel the season 2020, and even to be able to accommodate to wizards fans baseball until the end of 2021, because they do not have the time until a vaccine that can stop the contagion.

Pending before this news for you to know the results and if possible, take actions to stop the virus we have removed the sense of daily life and sports.