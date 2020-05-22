The #LenaChallenge, the initiative of users to meet the bodyshaming

BODYSHAMING – “three years ago I posted a video: ‘to love and to put forward a small chest’ I figured that since we evolved, it is necessary to believe that not”, regretted the youtubeuse Léna Situations, Léna Mahfouf in real life, after having received a wave of hateful messages on Twitter.

The reason for these insults? The young woman was simply posted on may 18, a photo of her in a dress. A photo which has earned him teasing messages and insults about her chest.

This is not the first time that the youtubeuse receives comments on his dress and on his body. If she decides not to pay attention to the gaze of others, some people have refused to let go.

They have launched #LenaChallenge. On the hashtag, we can find many women who post their own photos to denounce the injunctions that women experience daily regarding their physical.

“Today I’m taking things with the benefit of hindsight, a 15-year-old, this was not the same thing.”

On his chain Youtubethe designer, who will celebrate 23 years this year, post blogs, videos-tips to put in value or on life situations, such as the recent: “How to stop procrastiner?”. A presence on Youtube that dates back to 2013.

The young woman confesses to be unfortunately accustomed to the hate comments on her social media since. “Today I’m taking things with the benefit of hindsight, a 15-year-old, this was not the same thing,” she wrote on Instagram.

In 2017, Lena had already made a video where she spoke her little chest that has long been its complex. In her room, she is filmed telling its subscribers how it is able to feel better in her skin: "In the media, I saw only women who had large breasts. I have long worn bras push-up before realizing that the girls are too beautiful with small breasts, there are a lot of them!"

It cites Kendal Jenner, Emma Watson or Vanessa Hudgens and recommend wearing certain types of clothing to enhance her small chest.

To put an end to the diktats of the beauty

In the Face of the ridicule that has received Léna, internet users have started to tweet photos of their body.

Initially, it was women revealing their small breasts, then quickly many people took part in the challenge, to denounce the diktats of beauty present in the company.

“My body, I am so proud of this challenge, we are all beautiful, no matter how our body is”

Under the photos of the many women who participated in the challenge, Twitter users continued to mock.

“I’ve seen a ton of comments from guys ultra comfortable to come to insult you here. I hope that you have not been injured by their tweets, I know they can be ultras virulent,” responded Lena Situations by discovering the hashtag of the challenge.

“Léna Situations” is not the only youtubeuse to have denounced the bodyshaming that she is a victim. If the content creators are not the only ones to be exposed to it, they are all the more affected when they are posting on social networks.

On the 1st of may, Mary Lopez (Enjoy Phoenix) had also denounced the hatred to which she is regularly on the social networks: "what right someone I do not know can make a judgment on my physical, about what I should be or become. Insinuating that I'm not good enough, that I do not match the criteria of the company."

Twitter accused of failing to act in the face of content that is hateful

Although one finds this kind of messages aggressive and insulting on all the social networks, Twitter has already been noted several times for its numerous content that is hateful.

On Monday, 11 may, three associations fighting against discrimination have assigned the social network before the tribunal of Paris. After having themselves carried out a study on the hate content on Twitter, theUEJF, SOS racism and SOS homophobia found that it had increased 43% during the confinement.

The study conducted from march 17 to may 5, has revealed that the number of racist content has increased from 40.5 % (over the period), the content of anti-semitic 20 %, and the content LGBTphobes of 48 %. SOS Racism had explained this act by injunction against Twitter for failure to comply with its legal obligation to moderation.

Léna Situations is so far from being the only one to have received so much hate on Twitter. Also, some artists have decided to permanently leave the network for this reason as rapper Romeo Elvis.