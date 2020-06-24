The lessons of Beyoncé, Deep Purple and Sinatra to the HR departments

“New vibrations. Inspired by the stars of rock, pop and hip-hop to innovate, ” Albéric Tellier. EMS Editions, 288 pages, 22 euros.

The book. They are coming to Beyoncé, AC/DC, Rihanna, Frank Sinatra, Metallica, or even Daft Punk, in a work of research in the management ? And if we could re-examine the history of the artists and their creations in order to “testing the robustness of management theories, to expand their reach and enrich “ ? Here is the challenge New vibration (EMS Edition), Albéric Tellier.

When the group Deep Purple records Machine Head in 1972, the album is considered to be too short in the eyes of the manager, who announces to the five musicians : “I have a bad news. There is a lack of seven minutes of footage and we are left with only twenty-four hours. “ The precipitation is composed Smoke on the Waterthat will become a classic in the repertoire of the group with one of the most famous guitar riffs in rock history.

Recorded music is an industry, and the artists often have to make concessions and to incorporate the requirements of the officials in charge of your career. “The works that arrive to the ears of the public in general, are the result of this confrontation between artistic ambitions and the imperatives of a different nature which would oblige them as much as they stimulate “, stresses the author, a professor of the university Paris-Dauphine in management of innovation.

The book examines in detail the history of twenty-six disks. They have been recorded in the 1950s, in the studios of Nashville, or that has been designed with the latest technologies in writing of the camps, “the records discussed in this book have been able to get to our ears, because their creators, in addition to their talent, have shown a great ability to convince the managers of the record companies to give them the means to write, compose, record,… “

A journey to the heart of the studies

This “hidden face” of the music industry is almost never discussed in the biographies and essays on the career of the artists. The book fills this void with a trip “in the heart of the studios, behind the scenes of the concert halls, in record stores and in the offices of the tags, in the company of some theorists of the organization. “

The music was one of the first industries to experience dramatic changes with the arrival of digital technology has sought to exploit since the 1980s with the launch of the Compact Disc. These technologies lead to a questioning of the practices and to encourage the arrival of new actors.

