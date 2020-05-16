the lessons of Hermione (Emma Watson) to know !

For several weeks, TF1 broadcasts the episodes of Harry Potter. Hermione gave good lessons of life to fans of the saga !

TF1 broadcasts for several weeks, Harry Potter, and this is not to displease the fans. Moreover, they have learned many things thanks to Hermione Granger.

Since the beginning of the confinement, TF1 broadcasts the episodes of Harry Potter. Tuesday night, fans will be able to see the sixth part : The half-blood prince. Moreover, the French channel made of the record of hearings with the wizards.

This is yet several years that the saga has ended, but Hermione, Harry and Ron continue to fascinate as much as the fans. It must be said that the universe of JK. Rowling is rich and thees witches are very brave.

Besides, in the course of the episodes, Hermione has given me some beautiful life lessons to the fans. The media Female has put forward several of these values. In fact, they have understood very well that the young woman learned everything from books. The witch is studious and all that she has learned in the books helped her to overcome her enemies.

Also, this is not Harry Potter who will say the opposite. In fact, thanks to his knowledge, Hermione pulled him out of many situations. And then, Granger has also learned that it is possible to come from a different world and be equally talented.

Harry Potter: Hermione has a lot of values !

In fact, in Harry Potter, Hermione comes from parents Muggle. Thus, in contrast to her classmates, her parents are not wizards and do not know anything at all about magic. However, this does not make her less of a person, strong as Drago Malfoy !

And then, Hermione knows how to defend itself against its enemies, and it does not let walk all over you. Thus, she does not hesitate to hit Malfoy when this last insult. The witch also has a fiery temperament and does not hesitate to defend itself in the face of Harry, Ron, or even the teachers.

At the beginning of Harry Potter, Hermione is not very well seen by his classmates. And for good reason, it appears as an” me I know everything“. Nevertheless, the saga has taught us to learn to know people before you criticize them. In fact, Harry and Ron have ended up not getting it and they form a beautiful trio !

Finally, the saga has taught the fans that the one is always stronger in a team. Harry would never have managed to defeat Voldemore without Hermione, Ron, Luna, or even Neville. Besides, this is Hermione, who has climbed the Dumbledore’s army and inspired his comrades to join.

