the life and death of a complainant before the letter

The “Shadow of Stalin “, by Agnieszka Holland. CONDOR FILMS

The VIEW that the “WORLD” TO SEE

The snow, the real. It is not that one, thick and gelatinous, it sticks to the bottom of the pants of the protagonists of the films of studio. Or the one that falls in large flakes, soft in the comedy of Christmas. But, cool, in which one sinks up to the knees, or hardened by the cold, on the that slides. Black trees, leaden skies complement the decoration of disasters. We are in some place in the Ukraine in the 1930s. Ukraine, the land fat and fertile, breadbasket of the soviet Union, became a plain of the crossing of the undead, where, in the cars, they piled up the corpses. This snow is the hallmark of the film of Agnieszka Holland. A certificate of authenticity.

We ahanons with Gareth Jones (James Norton), a journalist fighting and heroes of the The Shadow of Stalin – eighteenth director of Polish cinema, a former assistant to Andrzej Wajda, who dared to interpret Rimbaud by Leonardo DiCaprio in Rimbaud Verlaine (1995). Respect. Sell it to your hand in its running crazy between misery and death, in this region that the “little father of the peoples” was reduced to famine.

Gareth Jones is a young welsh journalist, of a type that is certainly nothing. After you get an interview with Hitler, he expects to make an interview with Stalin, so that the latter is due to the relative opulence, which is located in Moscow. He had the intuition that something is wrong in this image of a Russia that is prosperous, the zip ideal for foreign correspondents. In particular, for Walter Duranty (Peter Sarsgaard), a record of america The New York Times, their flaws make it corruptible, both in the host country eager to attract investors and dollars, for his fatherland, a little bit in search of the rights of man, when it comes to doing business.

To survive and testify

On his arrival in Moscow, Gareth Jones learns of the suspicious death of one of your contacts and friend that the same question had been addressed to him in his work. Instead of the need to be in silence, this tragic incident led him, in possession of a visa manipulated, for the case of Ukraine, where Stalin planned the” Holodomor ” or ” extermination by hunger of the population. Between 2.6 million and 5 million people get out of your life.

Read also The taboo of the”Holodomor” of ukraine

It was then that the director, leaving the halls of the Metropole hotel, where foreign journalists are captured to be better controlled, penetrates with his hero in the east of Ukraine, fuck, anteroom of hell. Beauty salons in moscow in the isbas ruinous, the blow is hard. As Tintin, a reporter for the Petit Vingtième, démasquait, already in 1930, the deceit of the Kremlin in Tintin in the land of the Soviets, Gareth Jones is sinking in horror. An investigative journalist of the famine, he himself becomes a man-hungry, poverty-stricken, a cannibal. In Ukraine, we are fighting for a quignon of black bread. It feeds on the bark of the tree. Of the human flesh. It is a little unstable. One of them dies. Even if the narration is at times languid, that the interest will not fade ever.

You have 28.97% of this article to read. The suite is restricted to subscribers.