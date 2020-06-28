the life of Céline Sciamma

Céline Sciamma is a writer French several times nominated for Oscars. The filmmaker has managed to attract the interest of the biggest names in Hollywood. In fact, the actress Charlize Theron even dreams of working with her.

The screenwriter Céline Sciamma always knew she was a lesbian. She knew just what to do about it. For more than a decade, the film the 41 year old woman have explored the types of identities and desires that most of the filmmakers were afraid to address.

Céline Sciamma has directed many films in the avant-garde who has managed to erect to the rank of a fixture in the French cinema. Discover life the writer is very popular with Hollywood.

Céline Sciamma, winner of the prize for best screenplay for his film, “Portrait of the girl in the fire”, poses at the photocall winner in the 72nd Cannes film Festival on may 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. | Photo : Getty Images

THE EXTRAORDINARY CAREER OF CÉLINE SCIAMMA

His first film, “Birth of the octopuses” (2007), shot in the suburbs of middle-class north of Paris where she grew up and wrote while she was still at film school, focused on the enthusiasm of a teenager for his teammate, synchronised swimming.

“Tomboy” released in 2011, published at a time when the company had an understanding even the most rudimentary of the fluidity of gender that currently revolves around a 10 year old child who adopts a nickname male during the summer holidays.

The director / screenwriter Celine Sciamma's "Band of girls" poses for a portrait at the village at the lift presented by Mcdonald's McCafe during Sundance Film Festival 2015 on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah. | Photo : Getty Images

“Band of girls”released in 2014, has followed a group of school girls black in a poor suburb of Paris.

Through her work, Céline Sciamma has acquired the reputation not only to be a precursor of social progress, but also to be an author talented. Moreover, his works are known for their dialogues sanitized, and her gaze soft and sympathetic.

But his latest book, a film, “the Portrait of the girl on fire”, has given a boost the work of Céline Sciamma.

: Celine Sciamma attends Screen Talk at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 09, 2019 London, England. | Photo : Getty Images

Since he has been competing for the Palme d’or at Cannes in 2019, the film has grown in the world, and Sciamma found himself in great demand.

After having visited 20 cities in france, another 20 in Europe and attended 14 first, it is currently installed in a members club in London, strong in his spirit and his focus.

CHARLIZE THERON DREAM OF WORKING WITH CÉLINE SCIAMMA

The actress Hollywood Charlize Theron is very sensitive the work of the screenwriter French. She has also been upset by the movie, “the Portrait of the girl on fire” by Céline Sciamma, which she sees as one of his favorite films.

Writer-director Céline Sciamma at the press conference, “the Portrait Of A Lady On Fire” at the Fairmont Royal York on 06 September 2019, Toronto, Canada. | Photo : Getty Images

Very committed to the status of women, Charlize Theron, who has lived a painful past, would like to turn to the director French.

“I’m sure we will do something together. I’d love to work with her, she is amazing”,

entrusted Charlize Theron in an interview with Inrockuptibles on Wednesday 24 June 2020.

A collaboration that promises to be rich in emotions as the fans await with the greatest impatience.

