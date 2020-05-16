The life of Dwayne Johnson’s image with the publication of a book of photos

The actor Dwayne Johnson — PictureLux / Starface



The Rock Through the Lens: His Life, His Movies, His Worldhere’s the title of a book of photos devoted to

Dwayne Johnson, his life, his movies and his universe. A book published by Hiram Garcia, the proximity of the actor to be more of a title, from the photos taken in the privacy of the star for years.

They met at the university, and Hiram Garcia is the brother of Dany Garcia, the ex-wife of Dwayne Johnson. Always close, the two men are also partners of production and Hiram Garcia is not without enjoying the success of his friend, as he has been credited as a producer on the two Jumanji or Fast & The Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

A brother, a friend and a colleague

“I wanted to create something different for DJ (Dwayne Johnson), who would travel in his memories, explained Hiram Garcia People. And looking at it holistically, I realized that there was probably a story that people would like to read. I am honored to give an overview, from my perspective, of the life of my brother, friend and colleague who is admired and loved by so many people around the world. “

For fans of Dwayne Johnson, this book of photos will appear to the 8 September next.