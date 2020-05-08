The life of Margot Robbie unchanged by the marriage

2020-01-25 06:30:05

Margot Robbie has admitted that even if she likes to marry, his life has not changed “too much”

The life of Margot Robbie has not changed since his marriage.

The actress, 29-year-old married film director Tom Ackerley three years ago, and although their relationship is “awesome”, she does not think that the marriage has affected their life.

She said: “I love being married. Married life is beautiful, but not too much has changed.

“When Tom and I met, we were best friends and we were roommates.

“Now, we are married but we are still best friends and roommates, so this is pretty much the same thing.”

The couple is also sharing his bed with the toy childhood favorite, the star of “Bombshell” – that her husband is “super weird”.

She said: “Quite embarrassing, I still have a bunny that was given to me at my birth.

“Bunny Honey, his name is, because when you’re young, you’re really creative with names.

“She is the same age as me and she must accompany me everywhere.

“I sleep always with Bunny Honey, my husband is of course super weird.”

Margot herself has been transformed into a toy, with the figurine Harley Quinn “Suicide Squad” and although she thinks it is an “honour”, it was still a concept “bizarre” when the actress was informed for the first time plans for its miniature replica .

She added to OK! Magazine: “It was quite mind-boggling when they said that they made a figurine Harley Quinn.

“It was really weird for me.

“Most of the time, we see the male characters as action figures, but it is great that we also have a woman there.

“It’s cool, and it is a great honour to play a female character like that.”

.