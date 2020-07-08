The life of Marla Maples without Donald T.

In December 2019, we have learned, completely mystified – it is said – that Melania Trump, he expressed his opinion through his wardrobe, that she was not wearing her beautiful daughter Ivanka in her heart, and that she was a separate room in the White House, according to the unauthorized biography Free, Melania, Kate Bennett, who has been talking with the All-Washington and other pipelettes of our species.

And behold, looks like its time, we learn, among other The Illustrated to day of today, The Art of Business: The untold Story of Melania Trump, from the keyboard of “seasoned political journalist” of the Washington Post Mary Jordan. With a smile a little nervous on the cover of “a corner of the veil is lifted”… If “the White House has already denounced a miscellany of inventions”, this is the famous offer that is very interesting. The contract of marriage. And no, neither one nor two, reminiscent of a former spouse, born just a month before the assassination of John Kennedy.

This is an actress and tv presenter american of today a little bit forgotten, random, mundane, the meeting in 1989 and maintains with him a relationship especially mediated. This bold, spawning a daughter was born, Tiffany, four years later, today repaît of his prestigious ancestry on your account of Instagram. Immediately after a wedding almost forced to keep up appearances at the Plaza in New York.

A thousand guests, among O. J. Simpson, then the star of american football and a follower of the motto “love, glory and beauty”, just before falling heavily on the grass and cursed the fact different. The brightness, too, are gone: the divorce was pronounced in 1999. But what the golden girl parle-t-on? Marla Ann Maples, the name of the destination! A name that slap as in the novels of Agatha Christie. do The New Journal announced, however, and already on October 16, 1992, that a certain american billionaire, split from her…

… At the end of a relationship, which the popular press [avait] makes his cabbage fat.

I love you, me neither, I leave you, I give you raime, I’m going to requitte. “It is beautiful, new York, new York, united states: serge Gainsbourg, known from the dawn of the 60’s. And it was also for their “beautiful eyes” that the king of the new york real estate had already divorced Ivana Zelnickova, then a mannequin of czechoslovak origin, again “almost brought by the press.” The fragment of code “That will tell-t-on” of the NQ what is not being said but nothing of the gaze, cooing to the man of whom it speaks abundantly in these days and for a long time, or your smile Pepso – tense, tense, is a mania! – in the collar of his striped shirt.

But Marla knew then that she could become first lady next to a man with the that Cupid never really knew what to do? No, she preferred to believe Donald Trump, who allegedly told him that”a marriage was out of the question, and that it would be better to consider his life” without him. Oh, the ugly big lie… Well, half… hence the title of the newspaper of the time, that we dare not do in the post#MeToo: “On your marks: Donald Trump is free.” Decidedly, “there are days where Cupid doesn’t care”:

“To change the love of our love/I would not take a lot/But, on this day, Venus was distracted”… “Before Melania”, so that “, but after Ivana”: Donald Trump was married to Marla Maples in the early 1990’s. “We effeuilla twenty times the margarita/She fell down twenty times in “not at all”/And our poor romance has gone bankrupt/it’s days where Cupid doesn’t care.” And days like there’s a little more than a year, “details of the terms of his contract of marriage” have been disclosed by the american edition of the Vanity Fairthe recovery Madame Figaro.

A “horrible”

Also remember that the stripper daisy had been “left by post”, the magazine reported “certain information” in the “terms of his contract of marriage”. A “horrible,” said Donald. Where one learns that”in the case of divorce, promised to pay $ 100,000 a year pension to his daughter until the age of 21 years. A use that is stopped immediately, if one were to enlist in the army or in the Peace Corps”… This “independent agency or.s. whose mission is to promote peace and friendship with the world”: the political agenda was there already, the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue far in the background.

As it has truly been a divorce, the document has been useful. “In 1997, Donald Trump says goodbye to his wife, by sending his [une] simple letter”. For FedEx: at the top of loutishness, this has rarely been done better. But you should also know that at the time of the execution of this contract, Donald Trump had suffered “the worst part of the real estate crisis of the 1990s”, he was on the verge of bankruptcy, forced to sell his yacht of 85 metres for the rescue of their funds.”

Then, Marla has still made the headlines by testifying in his complicity intimate with Donald Trump – “Best sex I’ve ever had“says in the The New York Post at the time, along with the “good shot chubby of satisfaction, but poorly cropped. Since then, some waters have evidently flowed under the bridges in this America, that the tenant at the end of the first?) lease on the White House, still and always, wants “great again”. And Marla has even participated in 2016 Dancing with the Stars, the lack of dancing in the great court in the same year.