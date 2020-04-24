The Lighthouse, with Robert Pattinson : release date VOD

By

The horror film lovers will rendezvous at the cinema to discover The Lighthouse, the long-feature film by Robert Eggers with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, in cinemas on December 18, 2019 and on VOD starting on 18 April 2020. A film presented at the last Festival de Cannes, the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs.

The horror in black and white… this is what that offers Robert Eggers with his next feature film, The Lighthousein theaters December 18, 2019 and on VOD on April 18, 2020. A film presented upstream to the last Cannes film Festival for the Directors ‘ fortnight and featuring a duo of shock, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in the roles of two lighthouse keepers in New England. A film that offers us a deep dive into the solitude of the two men, leading to the madness.

A film this intimate, black and in line with this that can offer Wes Anderson in some of his films, a point of view, framing and aesthetics of the sets, with few actors in the casting, for a immersion more intense in solitude and madness. It should be noted that the duo is joined by Valerii Karaman, playing the role of a mermaid, probably deposit fantastic (or leading to madness) of the film. Before its release, the film is presented in official competition at the Festival of Deauville as well as the the Toronto film festival. And without further ado, we discover together the trailer !

Synopsis :

The film takes place in an island distant and mysterious of New England at the end of the Nineteenth century, and showcases the “history of hypnotic and hallucinatory” of two lighthouse keepers.

Trailer :

A movie to discover it on VOD starting on 18 April 2020.