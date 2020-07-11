The Lincoln Project : who are these republicans that want to bring down Trump? | Donald Trump, president of the united States

Weak, corrupt, ridiculed : this is one of the many blows delivered by the Lincoln Project on the president of the united states in the videos, very well done, have been viewed millions of times on social networks and on u.s. television. On Twitter, the favorite games of Donald Trump, which have reached 1.3 million subscribers in a couple of months.

The video Mourning in America that accuses the president of ignoring the health care crisis has been seen almost 3 million times.

Another mockery in the number of spectators that attend his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lost we can listen to the narrator.

Our message has a great impact among the people who would like to see it rough to receive the punches in the nose summarizes Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project.

This last has been a strategist for the campaigns, the republican George W. Bush, John McCain and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Today, he wants at all costs lead to the defeat of president, the candidate of his own party.

Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our republic says without detour Steve Schmidt in an interview with Radio-Canada.

This president is despicable, incompetent, nasty, and shame to their function. This is the time for him to leave. Four years is long enough. Is what leads to the choice Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project was founded by a small group of strategists republicans much to the view. The best known is probably George Conway, the husband of Kellyanne Conway… the close adviser of the american president.

The name of Lincoln Project was chosen in homage to the president who had the task of uniting the country after the civil war. The president Trump is a danger to our Constitution and to the republic one can read in your web page, accusing this of the expansion of the divisions in the country.

According to Steve Schmidt, the management of the health care crisis, which has made tens of thousands of deaths, is another example of their incompetence. The world’s borders are closed to Americans because of the stupidity and nonsense of your response , he said.

He accuses the president of having incited racial tensions in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Our goal is not just the defeat of Triumph, but also the trumpisme, return this horrible white nationalism to the trash lance-t-il.

In this ad, titled Mourning in Americathe narrator says : Under the reign of Donald Trump, our country has become more weak, more sick and more poor ; the voice also says that the united States are mourning the loss of due to the tens of thousands of deaths caused by the COVID-19.

The offensive has caught the attention of Donald Trump himself. It has dealt with its founder losers, do-rags and fake republicans on Twitter.

Since its creation in December, the political action committee, the Lincoln Project continues to gain new followers. Private donations are increasing, according to the organization. I think we have all the resources needed to make a difference in this race says Steve Schmidt.

What is the true impact?

This kind of mutiny in the camp that a republican is surprising. It is very rare says Raphael Jacob, associate researcher at the Raoul Dandurand Chair, especially when the group conducted active campaign in favor of the opposition democratic party.

These are the republicans, who prefer not only Donald Trump has the defeat, but I want to very actively for the victory of a democrat, in this case, Joe Biden said the Lord to Jacob.

In this announcement (below) of the Lincoln Project, Joe Biden, stood out next to other u.s. presidents, including Ronald Reagan.

We can read : The time has come to restore decency in the images beneficial of Joe Biden. I don’t attiserai not the flames of hatred said the second.

Steve Schmidt takes it without a complex support for the democratic candidate : The choice is simple in this election is between an honest man, Biden, and a man is dishonest, Trump .

You will be able to significantly influence american voters in November? Rafael Jacob in doubt. If you have a positive judgment or the negative of Donald Trump, at this stage, it is likely to be relatively well anchored , note-t-il. An effort of this type could have a marginal effect if the race is tight, he believes.

The Lincoln Project claims to target voters and republicans disenchanted, those who have, for example, voted for the democrats for the first time during the mid-term elections in 2018.

Steve Schmidt, says that the support of Donald Trump are melting at the sight of the eyes, especially for women, white moderate republican, disgust by the response of the president on the issue of racism, in particular.

Divisions of growth

Donald Trump has dug its delay in the polls in recent weeks. It is based on serious from the rear in voting intentions at the national level and in several key States.

The republicans, who until now had fought with tooth and nail, like senator Lindsay Graham, take their distances and do not hesitate to contradict it publicly.

Could be more likely to fall in the approach of the election in the case of not re-ascend the slope.

It is what could be an attempt of the republicans in the Congress, including the Senate, to try to preserve their majority by taking their distances in the face of a presidential candidate who is headed for a defeat? It is possible to Rafael says Jacob.

The Lincoln Project warns that it will not limit its campaign of attacks against the presidential candidate, but also include the senators that supported it. They are not victims. We’re going to hold them accountable and do everything in our power to make them lose their majority in the Senate the Lord says Schmidt.

For help in November, the president does not seem to be able to count on unity within its ranks.