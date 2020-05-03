The line-up of Bella Thorne does not please everyone

The actress Bella Thorne in the streets of Hollywood, on June 14, 2017. — WENN



Bella Thorne, 20 years, wanted to take the same path of profit of the cosmetic industry that

Rihanna [avec sa marque Fenty Beauty] or that

Kelly Jenner, which the brand will make him a billionaire in just 20 years.

According to People Magazinethe actress Midnight Sun has created her own brand of makeup for the eyes, Filthy Fangs. Bella Thorne has announced on his account Instagram that the kits of makeup for eyelids flew in one day. But it was without counting on the new generation of consumers who do not have !

Compared to products of Rihanna or Kelly Jenner

The message of Bella Thorne has immediately provoked criticism. In question : the prices of its two pallets, Ocean Drive and South Beach (around 50 euros each) and its curious resemblance to the products of the brand Junia”s Place. Kits Bella Thorne only offer nine shades, so that for the same price, the makeup palettes of Rihanna or Kelly Jenner has 16 and 14.

The resemblance with Junia”s place and its vanes 20 euros has also challenged the brand that has responded : “We are not related to Filthy Fang. We have nothing to see. “And the representative to sue in its press release :” They have done little research or have outright stolen our concept. This is unacceptable. “

A reaction that has not moved the star to the hair, carrot poses, on Instagram, with the hues of his kits spread out on the arms.