The link to three of Amber heard with Cara Delevingne and Elon Musk might end up in front of the police

The relations between the ex-husband Johnny Depp and Amber heard to make the arrangements. The actor of “pirates of the Caribbean” revealed juicy details about the intimate life of his example

Johnny Depp did not spare his ex wife! The actor has been suggested that Amber heard would have had an affair or three with model Cara Delevingne and billionaire Elon Musk. These statements are relayed by the Daily Mail, which claims to have images that show a woman similar to Amber heard in the process of the embrace of Elon Musk in an elevator owned by Johnny Depp.

The british newspaper has obtained a recording of a conversation between the legal team of Johnny Depp and his former neighbor Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, a good friend of Amber heard. “Rocky you-t-she says that Amber heard had an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?”, question the lawyer. Josh Drew, then answers in the affirmative. However, it is not able to confirm the date on which it took place. “Is what she has already said that the three, Amber heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne spent a night together, while she was still married to Johnny Depp?”, continues the lawyer. Josh Drew also confirms this statement.

Citation for Cara Delevingne?

This could be a banal story of sex could take proportions that are more important in the light of the situation. Amber heard defendant for several years, Johnny Depp of domestic violence, of which the latter denies. He has also received the support of his now ex-wife, vanessa Paradis, to this about. An investigation is underway. According to relatives of the actor, it could be that Cara Delevingne receives a summons to appear before the court in the context of the complaint filed by Amber heard. They say that this could “provide useful information”.

The us researchers are interested in the “morality” of the accused. It is, therefore, attended to see the defenders of each camp to delve into the private life of the other, in order to discredit him, even when this has nothing to do with the alleged facts.