5. I am legend (2007, Francis Lawrence

Inspired by the novel of Richard Matheson, this story post-apocalyptic brings us into Manhattan, completely deserted, the population having been wiped out by a virus. The nature resumed its rights in the Big Apple, where a single man (Will Smith) survives, him who seems immune to the disease turning humans into zombies. Fortunately, he has his dog… Otherwise we would have probably had the right to a silent film. Geneviève Bouchard