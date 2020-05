3. Mom, Pierre Lapointe (2004)

“If this is to be 20 years old, I like better to be a child,” sings Pierre Lapointe, in Moma song , soft and sad, expressing the fact that even as we age, it is still often to our mother that we turn to confide and seek solace in it when it goes wrong. Even if the evils of adults are often more complex to cure than those little ones…