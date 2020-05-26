The list of all the All-Stars eliminated from the playoffs by, respectively, Kobe, LeBron and Jordan

The big players are often the big things, in big moments. And in the NBA, the pressure is never as strong as during the playoffs. It is, therefore, without too much of a surprise that Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James have made it their favourite playground. Return on all the All-Stars eliminated from the title race by these 3 monsters ! Attention, they are numerous.

When one enters a little more in depth in the debate on the greatness of players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, a question often comes up : what looked like their opponents on the road to the title ? It is often that we judge the value of the securities. If Michael Jordan is so highly placed in the minds of the people, it is in part thanks to the list of Hall of Famers that he has been deprived of the NBA title.

To get a precise idea of the course of these legends, here is the list of all the All-Stars that they have eliminated from the title race. Two clarifications are needed all the same. The first is that this list only includes the eliminations of players elected All-Star the same year. An old glory to be relegated at the end of the bench does not count, of course not. The second is that the Finals are not taken into account, since the question is about the domination of their respective conferences.

Michael Jordan

(credit : Andrew D. Bernstein)

The number of campaigns in the playoffs : 13

Balance sheet-general on the series of the playoffs (excluding the Finals) : 24 – 7

Number of All-Stars eliminated : 22

Patrick Ewing (5x), Brad Daugherty (4x), Mark Price (3x), Alonzo Mourning (3x), Larry Nance (2x), Charles Barkley (2x), Mark Jackson, Joe Dumars, Hershey Hawkins, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins, Larry Johnson, Penny Hardaway, Shaquille O’neal, Tim Hardaway, Christian Laettner, Dikembe Mutombo, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Glen Rice, Jayson Williams, Rik Smits.

Kobe Bryant

(credit : DR)

The number of campaigns in the playoffs : 15

Balance sheet-general on the series of the playoffs (excluding the Finals) : 28 – 8

Number of All-Stars eliminated : 22

Tim Duncan (4x), Chris Webber (3x), Rasheed Wallace (2x), Kevin Garnett (2x), Yao Ming (2x), Gary Payton, Vin Baker, Jason Kidd, David Robinson, Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic, Steve Francis, Sam Cassell, Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Chauncey Billups, Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire, Deron Williams, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul.

LeBron James

(credit : Mike Ehrmann)

The number of campaigns in the playoffs : 13

Balance sheet-general on the series of the playoffs (excluding the Finals) : 32 – 4

Number of All-Stars eliminated : 31

Paul George (3x), Al Horford (3x), Kyle Lowry (3x), DeMar DeRozan (3x), Gilbert Arenas (2x), Caron Butler (2x), Joe Johnson (2x), Derrick Rose (2x), Paul Pierce (2x), Rajon Rondo (2x), Roy Hibbert (2x), Paul Millsap (2x), Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Richard Hamilton, Jason Kidd, Antawn Jamison, Allen Iverson, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Carmelo Anthony, Luol Deng, Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Butler, Jeff Teague, Kyle Korver, Andre Drummond, Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, Victor Oladipo.

According to the figures, it is LeBron James who has eliminated the most All-Stars in his career. Paradoxically, it is also the one who has the least title in this list.