the list of his many conquests revealed, it validates it with pride !

In the family Kardashian /Jenner only Kylie and Kourtney are rather ” wise “. Kylie Jenner has so far had two long relationships : three years, with Tyga, and a love story for today continues with Travis Scott. Kourtney Kardashian has remained ten years old with Scott Disick, the father of her three children and then lived a romance with Younes Bendjima.

Face it, there are those whose lists of ancient conquests lengthen. If Kim is now married to Kanye West with whom she has four children, she has long chained relations… to such a point that he believes there are more than two dozen conquests. There’s also Khloe, who multiplied romances… and who is now a single mother.

Kendall : unmarried and without children

Today, in the famous family, Kendall is the only one to not yet having given life. The bomb 24-year-old is single after a breakup with the basketball player, Ben Simmons. Always very discreet in regards to his relationships, the pretty brunette has just yet to open up a little bit on his conquests. Kendall is, in fact, fell on a photo montage with 5 basketball players who would have had a relationship with her. Furious, she was quick to restore the truth by answering : “2 of 5 specifically, thank you “.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

Therefore, there has Ben Simmons, the center of the photo which she has just split, but also Blake Griffin, all right, with that it is release in 2017. Gold Jordan Clarkson, the 2nd on the photo from the left is also known to have frequented the young woman…

Apart from these three basketball players, Kendall Jenner is also out with Harry Styles, Julian Brooks and Lewis Hamilton. It has also fricoté with Orlando Bloom and Anwar Hadid, the brother of Bella and Gigi.

Eleanor Fountain