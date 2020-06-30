Directed by Peter Hutchings.

Skye and Calvin meet in a focus group discussion on cancer. Skye is a girl who is a bit special, and Calvin has nothing to reach it first. However, Calvin was used to it, in part due to Skye to take possession of the diary of Calvin-and-drag to follow your list of things to do. Why ? “I am dying,” said Skye whenever she can. They take a job, are fired, are in contact with the police, they pass the test of falsehood, that leave a mark somewhere in the world… and that’s only because Skye has a cancer. In addition, Skye arranges an appointment for Calvin and one for her. In addition, Calvin has another secret…

Skye (Maisie Williams) and Calvin (Asa Butterfield) meet for the first time in the group discussion about the cancer. Were given the mission to draw up a list of things to do. When Skye convinces Calvin to accompany to follow your list of things to do, she said to him : “be not afraid, give me a wire is not in Amsterdam ! What is it that you remember ? Sky and Calvin get along well. When one of the last times that this means “that Can be ? “You can be”. The list of our dreams (Then came You) is full of references, little original to The fault in our stars (The fault in our Stars). “It may be that the “can-be” will be our “always”. Skye looks very special. She wears a wig that is different every day and quickly changes mood and behavior. She says that it is because she is dying. For a long time has cried in his corner, but now is the time to take stock of the days that are left ! In the first half of The list of our dreams (Then came You), you look to Skye to make blood of ink. It is terribly annoying, and even, as the viewer, feel embarrassed by it. However, at the end of the film, she manages to win their approval. It is very good, because this way, the emotions are more easily taken into account. The place of the movie, airport, is an original element of the plot. Here, Calvin speaks with the beautiful flight attendant Izzy (Nina Dobrev). Although Calvin works in a completely different place in the airport, Skye made a detour to Izzy and Calvin are somehow the colleagues. In addition, Skye arranges appointments, which is also one of the first moments that you get sympathy for it as a spectator. The viewer hope that things will work out between Izzy and Calvin. This spark of romance and the hope that the viewer engages with the film. It is really good, because without that heap of love Then came You would be a child’s play, and only a story of the sick – one of whom has a secret.