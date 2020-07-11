“The List of our dreams,” a pleasant comedy of the novel in France

“The List of our dreams” was never released in France. The film, which puts the spotlight on two young actors full of talent, Maisie Williams, and Asa Butterfield, is to see it on DVD.

Dat the beginning, the story may discourage more than one. A teenager of 19 years of age, terminally ill with cancer, decided to enjoy his last days to carry a sling load of dreams in which he compiled the list. She is not without ideas, and your sheet is very glass full of ideas that are more far-fetched one than the other.

The List of our dreams

To embody this young woman full of pep and fantasy, the name of Skye, director Peter Hutchings has appealed to Maisie Williams, the british actress who is known for her portrayal of Arya Stark in the tv series Game of Thrones. An excellent pick, as it radiates its energy to the film. Lush, funny and unpredictable, you can without difficulty make us laugh with this story based on facts and written by the irish author Fergal Rock.

It is in a group of words that Skye is going to meet with Calvin, a teen hypochondriac who keeps a daily diary of their symptoms, convinced that he had a serious illness, and who is struggling to make the loss of her twin sister died in an accident on the road. He put his studies aside and made the keeper of the Albany airport, close to the city of New York. Also given that Skye is expansive, and will soon be loaded into your projects the more crazy. Asa Butterfield, who was the orphan in the movie Hugo Cabret Martin Scorsese, embodies this teenager badly in his skin and reveals a new time to be very credible.

Skye and Calvin is going to live a beautiful story of friendship by the fulfilment of the dreams of the list. Thanks to her, and yet it is the worse of the two , he will forget his greatest fears and, little by little, to recover the taste for life. This comedy also sparkling that the movement is completely new in France and it’s not going to go through the box of the film. Therefore, it would be a shame to miss the DVD.