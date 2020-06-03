

In one of my many lives, I t brings to note the report of internship of college students in the cole trade. A collgue or an upper hirarchique (ah, I dteste this expression and all that it entails !) I was reproch, have 20/20 a few lves and strongly suggr to review my notes. The thing though French : on a job that does not judge that fawn qualitative (rdactions, dissertations, reports…) we can’t put the maximum score a lve, because only the teacher is able to get the maximum score !

So when can we assign a 20/20 ? This is subjective, of course, but if it is honnte intellectually, it is easily conceivable : when the work is to a t well done, that it rpond to the expectations and that there is nothing to repeat. So old, in my opinion, The list of our dreams mrite 20/20 – or 5, in Unif. This is not the film with the most extraordinary of the world, it will certainly not the story of the cinema, has not received any awards, has made a number shabby at the box office, will propel its author, its actors or its ralisateur in the firmament. But the work was well done, it has completed my expectations, and I have nothing complain about.

The subject is boat, a feat by Hollywood for years : the principle of the ‘bucket list’, the list of things we want to do before you die (an exercise that I highly recommend you do so regularly, if only to see how your life and desires voluent…) once more, we follow the adventures of a character suffering from terminal cancer, and the person he chooses to help scratch all of the articles from its list. But here, no Jack Nicholson or Morgan Freeman…

Calvin (Asa Butterfield) has nineteen years. With its pre-Bob (David Koechner) and his frre year, Frank (Tyler Hoechlin) he works as a porter in an airport. Calvin is not trs binder – he passes his life with an audio headset on the ears – and more importantly, he is a hypochondriac. For years, he keeps a journal of symptoms’ in which he notes conscientiously its temprature daily and all its little aches : this grain of beauty on his chest is it a mlanome ? These pains in the abdomen, a cancer of the testicles ? Analysis in MRI, Bob dpense all his savings to reassure his son that seems to be to die of not dying. We will know why in the second half of the film…

A physician a little smarter than the other – saying it was probably that strength to believe he has cancer, Calvin will end up dclencher a (l, it is I who embroiders), sends the young man in a support group for people with cancer, history of give him a piqre reminder of reality. Calvin meets up with Skye (Maisie Williams) who is terminally ill but who has decided that this satan crab the empcherait not take advantage of the last moments left to live. Seeing that Calvin is in need of a good kick in the ass, she rquisitionne shamelessly to help enforce all the objectives of his ‘bucket list’. In return, Skye will make every effort to ensure that Calvin is able to go out with the woman of his dreams, Izzy (Nina Dobrev), a beautiful htesse air.

So yes, this is the marshmallow for the eyes and for the heart, and then ? In these times, perturbs, everything that’s good for moral and makes them feel what I felt seeing this film is prcieux. I have ms to my little tear in the end, and that is when mrs. the sign of a great story well told. We should all have a Skye in our lives ! But without the cancer… A big think full of love for those who suffer this terrible disease. Do you do well, look at The list of our dreams !





SYNOPSIS

Calvin, 19, is a hypochondriac, and the slightest bobo makes him fear to have a cancer. He lives his life sad porter in an airport waiting for the next day without much conviction. Until the day o he meets Skye, a teen with a terminal illness, who persuades him to help enforce all the dreams of his ’bucket list’. And suddenly, Calvin’s life lights up…

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Hard film : 1: 37 p.m.

Original title : Then Came You

Release Date VOD : 4/06/2020

Release Date DVD : 26/06/2020

Ralisateur : Peter Hutchings

Scnariste : Fergal Rock

Interprtes : Asa Butterfield, Maisie Williams, Nina Dobrev, David Koechner, Tyler Hoechlin, Ken Jeong

Photography : Andre Lascaris

Mounting : Jacob Craycroft, Jason Nicholson

Music : Spencer David Hutchings

Costumes : Jennifer Rogien

Dcors : Colleen Rushton

Producers : Nicolas Chartier, Brice Dal Farra, Claude Dal Farra, Brian Keady, Alissa Phillips, Derrick Tseng

Distributor : Program Store / workshop Images



