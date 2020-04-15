The list of The task force, at the head of Roger Federer

Ask a non-tennis fans what they know about our sport and you’re likely to hear one name above any other thing: Roger Federer. With more than 20 years on the ATP tour – and most of its peaks – the Switzerland 38-year-old probably deserves the first place of the list of The Team of people who count the most in the tennis world.

Federer is followed by Serena Williams – who is only a title of the Grand Slam to be the holder of the most records the major WTA and Novak Djokovic – not only the champion of the Grand Slam 17 times, but also chair of the Board of the players of the ATP.

Then came Rafael Nadal – 12-time champion of French Open – and Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia. Billie Jean King – one of the first nine members of the WTA and heroine of the battle of the sexes – is sixth on the list, just before “the [players’] the agents”.

Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP, and its equivalent in the WTA list, Steve Simon, who occupy the eighth and ninth ranks. At the bottom of the Top 10 is Stacey Allaster director – general of the professional tennis at the USTA, and former CEO and president of the WTA tour – and the 11th place is Sally Bolton, the first female CEO of Wimbledon.

Has the 12th place: Arnaud Boetsch, a former professional player and now the Director of Communication and Image at Rolex, one of the main sponsors of the tennis world. Then comes Bernard Giudicelli – president of the French Federation of tennis and Andy Murray – gold medal champion and triple Grand Slam champion.

In the 15th and 16th places are two coaches: Patrick Mouratoglou – who leads Serena Williams and Cori Gauff among other players – and then Darren Cahill – that Simona Halep can thank for many of its success. John McEnroe with his talents as a thief and the seven titles of Grand Slam occupy the 17th place, followed by the owner of the Indian Well Masters, Larry Ellison.

Celebrity athlete and business man individuals, not to mention his title of director of the Open de Madrid, Ion Tiriac just then, right in front of the man who is perhaps the biggest surprise of the list: Noah Rubin, the American who alerted the world to what lies behind the surface of professional tennis with his project Behind the Racketeering.

The player of 24 years is may not be the active player with the highest ranked or the one with the largest number of records, but his actions gave his fellow players a platform to express themselves freely and tell their story of struggles before the success. This is the list of The Team of most influential people in the world of tennis.