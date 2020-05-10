The Little Mermaid : Zendaya future Disney princess?

After The beauty and the Beast and the Jungle Book, The Lion King, Dumbo or Mulan, who will have the right adaptations to live in the cinema in the next few months. Enough to realize that Disney intends to resume all his repertoire of animated films, cult offering them a second youth at once epic and nostalgic, and do not be surprised to learn that a feature film on The Little Mermaid is the next project on the list.

Zendaya mermaid ?

And, according to The Hashtag Show, Disney would have already in mind his future princess. Citing a source within the studio, the site reveals : “The former star of the Disney Channel, Zendaya, had received an offer to portray the lead role of Ariel. Disney and the representatives of the actress did not wish to comment on. But this news would mean that King Triton would normally be played by an actor of color“.

A logical choice

Attention, it is only a rumor to be taken with large tweezers, but this would be rather logical. First of all, thanks to his passive in the Disney Channel, Zendaya knows quite well the studio and this collaboration would be a good ad to the string. Secondly, Zendaya was recently proved with The Greatest Showman, she is able to assume a role in a musical and give his person to embody a character. Thirdly, as evidenced by the mounting of a user (see below), the actress is simply made for the role.

The only certainties for this film at the present time, this is Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda who will compose the music for the film, Jane Goldman (X-Men Days of Future Past), who will write the script and Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) that should go behind the camera.