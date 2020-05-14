The Little Mix felt ‘a bit embarrassed’ to be on the same label as Fifth Harmony

The girl band has insisted on the fact that they had never been in a rivalry with Fifth Harmony, the group launched by the american tv show X Factor, but they felt a little “embarrassed” to be on the same label, that when they were with Syco.

The two groups were actually formed by Simon Cowell, boss of the talent contest, and Syco in the United Kingdom and the United States, and the british stars have admitted to having been a bit taken aback in 2012 when Fifth Harmony were signed to the same label after be arrived in third place in the singing competition, only a year after the formation of Little Mix on the other side of the Atlantic.

However, the singers of “Break Up Song”, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have insisted on the fact that they enjoyed the 5 o’clock and that they had never considered each other as rivals because their music is too different from their own.

When they were asked if they had ever experienced a form of competition with Fifth Harmony, Jesy said to Buzzfeed :”at a given moment, yes. We can say it. We’ve always loved. We have never stopped to appreciate them as people…”

Jesy has had a few technical problems and Perrie continued: “there was no rivalry as such because we loved them all, we love Fifth Harmony, but when they arrived, we got a bit said” Oh no! “”

Jesy replied: “Yeah” and his colleague continued: “Yeah, I don’t think there has actually been a rivalry, their style was so different. If they were the same thing as us and that we were similar to them, I don’t know, but I have the impression that we never really told that there was a rivalry. “

Jade then added: “No, I don’t think we’ve had a problem with the girls, I think it was especially annoying that we’re under the same label.”

Then they were all agreed in unison: “Yes!”

The Fifth Harmony, composed of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, and formerly known as Camila Cabello until his departure in 2016, are currently in the pause of indefinite duration from 2018.