The Little Mixes plan to pursue solo careers

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been involved in secret plans to launch solo careers.

The members of the British girl band Little Mix are reportedly planning to pursue solo careers, while one of the members, Jesy Nelson, takes a break.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been involved in secret plans to launch solo careers next year, The Sun reports.

They have been quietly meeting with new managers, agents, and industry bosses.

Jesy is also in talks about plans for her own solo career, which will resume as soon as she feels better.

This comes after the band’s management announced Jesy’s hiatus on Tuesday.

In a statement, the group’s publicist said: “Jesy is taking extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.”

Jesy had retired from the finale of her TV show “The Search,” as well as her hosting duties at the recent MTV European Music Awards.

Perrie and Jade are studying solo music projects, while Leigh-Anne is believed to be discussing ideas for television.

“The girls have been open and honest with each other and with their current management team. They have started conversations with some potential managers and agents about what their solo careers could look like, ”said a source.

“Some of the girls could also end up taking on solo projects with their current management team. But it’s not about ending the band, it’s about looking to the future, “added the source.

They still have a tour scheduled to start in April next year, and even if it is delayed due to Covid, as is quite likely, the source said they will still complete it.

“That will happen with or without Jesy, who is taking time, who feels he needs or wants it,” shared the source.

“They’re talking about trying to emulate Take That, where each member has been able to distract themselves at times and work on their own projects but meet at other times to tour and work as a group again. They love the band and all that they have accomplished, and they still get along very well as great friends, “added the source.

The insider also said that there are absolutely no sequels between them and “they all support each other to do new things. It is an exciting time ”.

Little Mix was formed on the show “The X Factor” in 2011. They have sold over 50 million records so far.