the little mouse can’t catch the coronavirus

That the children be reassured, in spite of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the little mouse can continue to pick up the milk teeth are carefully placed under the pillow at night, and no, it is not likely to be infected, a certified epidemiologist u.s. Anthony Fauci, counsellor to the president Donald Trump.

The eminent scientist was the guest of the mini-video series developed by actor Will Smith on the social network Snapchat, “Will from home”, on the occasion of the containment.

“Is it that the mouse can always come to if I lose my tooth, because of the coronavirus?”, worried about Ava, age 7, who is from Los Angeles was among the children to ask the virologist, member of the crisis unit of the White House on the epidemic.

“And can she catch the virus?”, asked Ava, in a video following a new episode of the series, which is to be aired in full on Wednesday.

“I do not believe that you have to make for the little mouse,” replied Anthony Fauci, who at 79 years is gradually become the darling of the Americans during this crisis, notably thanks to his clear explanations, his reassuring tone, and a certain omnipresence in the media.

“I guarantee that the little mouse is not going to be infected, and that she will not be sick”, he added, under the gaze of amused (at a distance) Will Smith.