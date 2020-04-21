The live action of Disney is it necessary?

The live-action Disney becomes more than usual; we have an avalanche But are they of quality?

It all started with Alice in wonderland Burton, This is already predicting that the remakes live-action don’t laugh the strong point of the company of mice; there were hopes with Cinderella, The Jungle book and Beauty and the Beast, the latter being, in my opinion, the best beat live from Disney in the ensuing struggle to the rest. All have a script loose and lazy that is camouflaged with the original film; a clear example is Aladdin, a remake which is very good for hanging out and that’s all. It is a movie fireworksthat the potential is demonstrated by the computer. The scenes have colors that are impossible in real life, and various follies. In addition to a Will Smith who it does not give more.

The films have an aesthetic very ornate, with textures and colors they are impossible. All of the scenarios reloadedthey are small and they take a lot of weight in the history and should not and they have no criterion compared to the original film. An example of this, as Alice, in which Burton he held out his hand to destroy the essence of the film. These planes flying over the layers of cardboard, which seem to a advertising DisneyLand…



Evil, Christopher Robin …

True spin-off they will also be forgotten by their little of imagination and history crappy in which only the dummy prevails, the CGI above it has aged fatallyAnd if not, take a look at Alice in wonderland. And in all of the remakes, there has been actors of flesh and bloodBut now the Lion King is coming and I fear the worst; a film designed entirely by computer it doesn’t suit me, but I cross my fingers. What I predict is that the remakes of Disney Live-Action have the life very short.

