The “Live Aid” confined coronavirus

35 years after the ” Live Aid “, the largest benefit concert in history, a new show of anthology is in the offing. “One world : Together At Home “, “a world knit together in the home,” could we translate in French, will take place on Saturday evening, and will be broadcast simultaneously around the world.

This is the famous principle of the worldwide that have already together a few small events like the first man on the moon, the beatification of John Paul II, or even the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

Cast 5 stars

Saturday evening, therefore, on all the screens of the planet (tv channels, platforms, and social networks), “One world : Together At Home” will bring together a poster mythical in the name of the global fight against the sars coronavirus.

Concerts virtual, and tributes to caregivers of the entire world will be set up along this evening that will call to raise funds for the WHO ( knowing that Donald Trump just freeze the american contributions). All worn by Lady Gaga and orchestrated by the cream, which I say the trinity of the “late shows” in the us : Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

This pandemic has caused an event charity art of a magnitude comparable to that of the first Live Aid in 1985, but 35 years later, this “One world : Together At Home” goes a step further. It is not a question of saving this or that region of the world, but making health the foundation of a global consciousness. Here is my theory.

A concert serving as the engine of consciousness

In 1985, it was the initiative of a certain Bob Geldof, barely known at the time, that the first Live Aid was held jointly in London and Philadelphia, followed by over 2 billion people on television. The purpose was to raise funds to stop the famine in Ethiopia. In 2020 it is, therefore, a pop icon, Lady Gaga, who is the project organized by the NGO ” Global Citizen “. This time everyone is stuck at home, regarding the threat to health that it is globalized. Signs that the devastating events are no longer experienced as external but covered issues and challenges common to the so-called ” citizens of the world “.

Of course, in both cases, which will mark the spirits, it is this poster of legend, able to bring together the biggest stars of the music beyond genres and generations. In 1985 it was the Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Queen, Madonna, Eric Clapton, U2, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Sting, Joan Baez, Paul McCartney or even “the young” Elton John.

In 2020, Paul McCartney and Elton John are still here, alongside the immense Stevie Wonder, but also of Celine Dion and the young guard Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend, Sam Smith, Usher, Pharrell Williams or Angela and Christine and the Queens, among those who have already confirmed their participation.

As said, it will be crazy. Has two exceptions : the frustration of not being able to take advantage of all his talents together on a stage, and the disappointment of not being able to live and dance this event as a group. This lacks each of you could make it an engine of consciousness, because it commits us to act, not to be separated in the world of the after.

by Mathilde Serrell