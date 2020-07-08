the live version of Peter Pan has found its Captain hook

The version of live-action of Peter Pan prepare slowly, but surely. In effect, Disney is in the process of choosing the actors who will participate in the project. The March 12,, Alexander Molony get the role of Peter and Never Anderson the one from Wendy’s.

Tinkerbell and captain hook, two important characters, are still under discussion. Margot Robbie it would be, without doubt, the role of the tinkerbelland for the captain it would be Jude Law that was going to be chosen according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor would be, therefore, YonRogg in Captain Marvel to Captain Hook. For the moment, nothing is definitive.

