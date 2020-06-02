“The lives of blacks count”: Beyonce and dozens of stars deliver anti-racism messages (video)

The international star Beyonce has demanded “justice” for George Floyd, an African-American death in Minneapolis during his arrest by the police, and called to participate in a petition that has already collected over 7 million signatures.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” says the singer in this video is fifty seconds, posted in the night from Friday to Saturday, on Instagram, with 147 million subscribers.

“We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and écoeurés”, she expressed on a background of piano notes. “I’m not talking about people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today.”

“We can no longer look the other way,” added the celebrity, 38-year-old, herself african-american. “George is our family (…) because he is American. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence”.

“Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from done,” she estimated.

A link added on his profile Instagram direct you to his official website, which displays a photo of George Floyd and dominated by the hashtag #Wecantbreathe (“We can’t breathe”), in reference to the last words of Mr. Floyd, begging the white policeman who kept his knee on her neck to release its grip.

The petition launched on the website Change.org to seek justice, and to which Beyonce invites users to participate, has already collected over 7 million signatures, the petition that had registered the most support in the history of the site, said the latter. It has also been relayed by the stars Ariana Grande and Cardi B.

Other american celebrities are raised to denounce the death of George Floyd.

“In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt overwhelmed me,” said the singer Rihanna in a message posted beneath a picture of George Floyd on his account Instagram.

“Derek Chauvin haunts me!”, she said about the police officer charged for manslaughter, denouncing “murders and lynchings, day after day”.

“I’m tired of seeing black men die,” said the rapper with the black american Killer Mike in Atlanta on Friday night, choking back tears during his speech. “We want to see the system that puts in place systemic racism reduced to ashes”, he argued, while calling on protesters across the United States to calm.