The look-alike of Angelina Jolie, Sahar Tabar, fights for life after having contracted a coronavirus

Sahar Tabar has been put in the limelight last year when she revealed her “new look” for the first time (Photo: Sahar Tabar / Instagram)

A woman who is made to look like a zombie version of Angelina Jolie is on a ventilator at the hospital after having caught a coronavirus.

Fatemeh Khishvand, 22 years old, who bears the name of Sahar Tabar, would have caught the disease in prison for crimes cultural and suspected of corruption, social and moral in Iran.

His lawyers have requested his release because of the severity of the epidemic. She is now said to be seriously ill in the hospital.

The lawyer of human rights, Payam Derafshan, said at the Center for human rights in Iran: “We find it unacceptable that this young woman has caught the coronavirus in these circumstances while his detention has been prolonged during all this time in prison. “

Tabar would be hospitalized on a ventilator after having caught a coronavirus (Photo: Sahar Tabar / Instagram)

Last month, Iran released 85 000 prisoners, while the country was struggling to manage the large number of cases of coronavirus.

Mr. Derafshan said that the authorities were in the habit to deny everything after officials have declared that it had not caught the disease. He said: “it makes no sense to deny it. The director of the prison must recognize the infection and admit that she was hospitalized. ”

For all the latest news and updates on the coronavirus, click here.

For our blog live Coronavirus, click here.

Iran has reported nearly 5,000 deaths from coronavirus, but the true balance would be much higher as this only includes deaths in the hospital.

Tabar was arrested in August and accused of blasphemy, incitement to violence, income by means that are inappropriate and encourage young people to corruption, according to an iranian news agency.

A parliamentary report published earlier this week indicated that the number of deaths due to the coronavirus could be almost double the figures announced by the ministry of Health, and the number of infections to eight to 10 times more due to a lack of testing generalized.

The iranian authorities deny that it is infected by the virus, but his lawyer has stated that they were in the habit of hiding things (Photo: Sahar Tabar / Instagram)

She is facing a blasphemy and incite to violence charges in Tehran (Photo: Sahar Tabar / Instagram)

Tabar has gained prominence on Instagram in 2018 after having published a series of images of his face changed by plastic surgery.

Most of the photos and videos shared with its subscribers have also been heavily modified so that it looks like the hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

The account contains pictures of her with an emaciated face, lips, boudeuses and a nose, strongly turned up.

In some, she can be seen wearing a hijab slightly adjusted her hair, and a bandage of white on the nose that we see commonly in the streets of Tehran.

Cosmetic surgery is very popular in the islamic Republic, with tens of thousands of transactions taking place each year.

The account shows pictures of her with a face gaunt, lips boudeuses and a nose, strongly turned up (Photo: Sahar Tabar / Instagram)

After revealing her new look, she was ridiculed for be more like a zombie than Angelina Jolie.

Other photos have revealed that, although she has undergone a plastic surgery, it is actually very good with makeup and Photoshop.

Instagram is the only social media major accessible in Iran unlike Facebook and Twitter, and the messaging service Telegram is officially banned.

Most of the photos and videos shared with her 26 800 subscribers were also heavily edited (Photo: Sahar Tabar / Instagram)

Contact our news team by sending us an e-mail to [email protected]

For more stories like this, visit our news page.

Latest news and updates on the coronavirus

. news, features and advice on coronavirus, directly in your inbox.