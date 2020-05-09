The look galactic of Emma Stone in London

Thursday, October 18, Emma Stone was “The Favourite”, of Yorgós Lánthimos, at the BFI London Film Festival. For the occasion, she opted for an outfit worthy of a science fiction movie.

Emma Stone lit up the red carpet of the BFI London Film Festival. Thursday, October 18, the actress was the film “the Favourite”, of Yorgós Lánthimos, first. For the occasion, she opted for an outfit worthy of a science-fiction film : a long dress, and right, simply belted at the waist, color metal, signed Louis Vuitton (of which she is a spokesmodel). Next to makeup, the actress of 29-year-old opted for a smoky eye silver accompanied with a mouth dark. In her hair let loose, she wore a crown of stars in white diamonds.

Emma Stone was accompanied by two of his playing partners : Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz. The theme of the night was “glitz” since the first wore a gown of sequined silver and the second a dress with sequins bordeaux (signed Alexander McQueen). What shine on the red carpet. The director Yorgós Lánthimos and actor Joe Alwyn, also present, have played the card of sobriety with a dark suit with a white shirt and a navy blue with a black t-shirt for the second.

“The Favourite,” is set in the court of England in the Eighteenth century under the reign of queen Anne (Olivia Colman). Two women power-hungry will fight a merciless struggle to obtain the favours of the sovereign : his advisor, Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and the new arrival at the court Lady Abigail (Emma Stone). The film will be released in theaters in the French January 16, 2019.