THE LOOK OF DUA LIPA THAT MADE HER BOYFRIEND ANWAR HADID DO “WOWW”

Before being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live – where she denied rumors about her alleged pregnancy,  Dua Lipa shared the look she chose for her TV appearance on Instagram.

And in true Dua style, the outfit is a bomb of coolness. The pop star, helped by her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, chose a fabulous Moschino Pre-Fall ’21 dress. Equestrian print silk bustier and pleated mini skirt in shades of pink, red, and gold.

Here’s the look in all its pop glory:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The neckline of the bustier so structured gives vibrations of the costumes of the new cult series Bridgerton, but the bubblegum pink boots high at the knee and with super toe carry the look even to the early 2000s.

But this is the strength of Dua, who creates the looks as he did with the sound of his second album ” Future Nostalgia “: a time machine that takes the best of past decades to bring it back to the present in a completely new and irresistible way.

The boyfriend  Anwar Hadid was quick to leave his appreciation admired: ” Woww  🤓🤓,” wrote in the comments. 

And we couldn’t agree more.

Dua Lipa is dating  Anwar Hadid, the little brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid: they have been together for a year and a half.

The singer recently recounted what it’s like to live a typical day on the Hadid family farm.

