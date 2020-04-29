the look of the actress is more and more affirmed !

Millie Bobby Brown has just hit on Instagram ! The heroine of Stranger Things has just published a gorgeous photo of it !

Millie Bobby Brown has everything a great ! To 15 years, the look of the actress of Stranger Things has everything a adult… MCE TV tells you more !

Since she became famous, Millie Bobby Brown, a lot to talk about… And this is the style of the heroine of Stranger Things, making it flow more inks ! In effect, the teen does not hesitate to dress up and wear makeup like an adult ! Choices that are often criticised by users.

However, this time, viewers have fallen under the charm of his last photo ! On the picture it has posted on Instagram, Millie has all the air of a femme fatale ! She has curly hair and a make-up very pronounced, especially on the eyes ! It lets you also see for yourself below ! Sublime, isn’t it ?

Millie Bobby Brown is still debated

If his latest publication is a real success on Instagram, with btws more than 4 million likes… These last posts on the social network are far from having conquered the internet ! In fact, in January 2019, Millie Bobby Brown had even been targeted for having published a photo of her in a very sexy dress. The heroine of Stranger Things had had to respond to a negative comment. “I know everyone wants me to behave like a girl of my age. But this is my account Instagram and if you don’t like the content… just Pass your way. “ Had written Millie.

Despite these various criticisms, last summer, Millie Bobby Brown came out a collection in collaboration with the brand Converse. The actress of 15 years was inspired by his love for the ocean to choose the color and pattern of sneakers. His collection, called ” Millie By you “, was sold like hotcakes ! Proof that the teen has everything a real star !

