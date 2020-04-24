The lookalike JLo is a star on Instagram! | Noovo

Jay looks like two drops of water to JLo

It would seem that every person has, somewhere on Earth, a or a look-alike. Yes, and in the case of JLothis person is none other than a fan of bodybuilding, and she lives in Houston!

The copy with more muscles!

When Jay began to publish selfies of her on Instagram, she noticed that her pictures were often in the page Explores the application, which was each time an avalanche of likes. Several asked him each time if it was Jennifer Lopez, and his account of instagram has seen it become ultra-popular in less than two!

In fact, Jay from Houston (an expression copied from Jenny from the Block) looks very similar to the star, but she is even more muscular. Jay participates in several competitions of body building each year, this is why its silhouette is different from that of JLo. As for the look, it has all the same : makeup sexy, the earrings in the form of a ring, and the highs shorter letting you see the abs! It is to be mistaken.

Jay has already launched the invitation to JLo that she would like the meeting to take a picture with it, but the star has never responded to the call. To be continued… For fans of JLo, know that Jay has published several workout videos on instagram and even on Tik Tok! Something to entertain for hours.