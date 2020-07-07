“The Lost World : Jurassic Park” : 7 stories you need to know about the film

While Tim, Lex and the Professor Grant they are safe and sound, away from the Island Cloud, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is forced to return to the island of the dinosaurs. With a team of scientists, he goes in search of his girlfriend, played by Julianne Moore. Very expected, the second part of Jurassic Park output in 1997 is still of record, the establishment of the trilogy as a true franchise. We still worship today, here are the 7 stories confidential The Lost World : Jurassic Parkknow before you see this night in TF1.

The return of Steven Spielberg

After the resounding success of Jurassic Parkthe audience was waiting for only one thing : to find the dinosaurs on the screen and know what had happened to these terrifying creatures. Steven Spielberg, which was harnessed to the achievement of The List of Schindler in 1993, after the box-office success, and then disappeared from the radar of hollywood. In 1997, the developer returned to the front of the stage for the second installment of the saga of the age of the dinosaurs after having been taken to obtain the rights. Once more, inspired by the literary work of Michael Crichtonthe film alters some of the original story of the fusion of the characters and keeping only the key scenes of the epic. Win bet Spielberg from The Lost World : Jurassic Park get income spectacular in the united States : $ 92 million the opening weekend, compared with 47 million euros for the first delivery.

Professor Malcolm as head of poster

If Jurassic Park had set before to the wild Professor Alan Grantinterpreted by the Sam Neill, The Lost World takes an unexpected turn with another character adored by fans of the saga : the Professor Ian Malcolma skeptic to the punch lines in the concrete. Cast of the first film, Jeff Goldblum he immediately called the attention of Steven Spielbergabove all, thanks to his passion for dinosaurs. If in Jurassic Parkhis presence on the screen is smaller because your character is wounded in the leg, he takes up with brio the torch left by the Professor Grant in The Lost World. To prepare to embody the specialist of the theory of chaos, Jeff Goldblum has met the scientific author James Gleick and the French mathematician Ivar Ekeland. Fans of the universe have nothing to rejoice : in a recent press release, Amblin Entertainment (the production company of Steven Spielberg) has suggested that for the third part of the trilogy Jurassic World title Domain, Jeff Goldblum as well as his cronies Sam Neill and Laura Dern (Ellie Sattlerwould come back in the Jurassic Park next to Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady).

Two tyrannosaurs to the greatness of the nature

The force of the saga Jurassic Park, above all, it is the realism of the dinosaurs. To create these, the company ILM have mixed synthesis of images and animatronics. But in the first part, the dinosaurs are only present for 15 minutes, at 127 which constitute the film. The writer David Koeppthat he had received many letters from fans begging him to make it look more ferocious creatures, has relied on spectacular scenes, and this time with dinosaurs, all in freedom, instead of in the cages. And for an image to view, the technical team is working to create two tyrannosaurs life-size, each with a weight of 9 tons. A colossal weight, difficult to move, but that could not happen for the scenes of the most terrifying. Instead of travelling to the two giants, and the risk of being damaged, therefore, it was decided the construction of the different scenarios around the machine.

The stroke of luck of Vince Vaughn

In the career of an actor, to work with Steven Spielberg part of the check boxes on your wish list. For Vince Vaughnthe opportunity came thanks to a stroke of chance. The young actor, in the dawn of his career has been marked by Steven Spielberg during a private release of the film Swingers of Doug Liman. The second, I wanted to incorporate the music of the Teeth of the Sea in his film, he had to first obtain permission from the director famous. It is at this point that Spielberg cue Vince Vaughn in the casting of the film, and hired him to play the scientist Nick Van Owen in The Lost World.

Three caméos remarkable

Open the eye to identify these guests in The Lost World : Jurassic Park ! The paleontologist Jack Hornerconsultant in the three parts of the saga and the guarantor of the authenticity of the dinosaurs, offers the pleasure of appearing in a scary scene of the movie. While your character is fighting with a serpent came in his clothes, he runs right into the jaws of T-rex. The writer David Koepp also makes an appearance, bloody as the victim of the tyrannosaurus being eaten near a shop of video games in San Diego. Finally, by being attentive during the scene in which the family Malcolm look at television, you could see the silhouette of Steven Spielberg reflecting unintentionally on the tv screen.

Change of title

To write the second part of Jurassic Park, Michael Crichton deliberately inspired by the book of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle The Lost World. To avoid confusion between the two works, Universal I wanted to change the title of the movie The Lost Island (The Lost Island). In the end, we’re going The Lost World as the original title, adding the mention Jurassic Park in order to create a common thread between the two films.

King Kong : the reference to the Steven Spielberg film

If in every one of his movies Steven Spielberg it is used to make a nod to your friend George Lucasthis time, it is a work far more ancient than him was a tribute. The director, fascinated since his childhood by the King Kong, the 8th wonder of the world of 1933, has hidden references in the movie Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack in their two films. In the first part, the famous gateway to the park is modeled after the Island of the Skull (Skull island) as has been pointed out by the Professor Malcolm on arrival at the reserve. The ship that carries the T-Rex in San Diego at the end of the Lost World is the name of the S. S Venture, as one who has transported the gigantic gorilla to New York. Another subtlety is remarkable that thrilled film fans : around 1 hour and 45 minutes of film, the T-Rex also plays a scratching of the head similar to that of the tyrannosaurus the King Kong of 1933.

