The Louvre-Lens museum, black color, placed in full light

The full black lumièreLe time of an eclipse of the world, has been closed even before they have been. The exhibition “Soleil noir” at the museum of the Louvre-Lens was to begin on 25 march. Trapped by the pandemic, and the containment, it only comes to receive its first visitors on Thursday, in the museum of the Pas-de-Calais. Hanging in has been turned upside down : the various pictures of Poland, New York or Spain were not able to make the trip. This is the case for example of the paintings of Diego Velázquez, the Spanish masters of the Seventeenth century. The damage to these “black holes”. Marie Lavandier, director of the museum of Louvre-Lens boasts one hand, the adaptation to “tell the story of the art of another way.” With the same Botticelli, Delacroix, Courbet, Füssli, Manet, Kandinsky or the inevitable Soulages, as well as lesser-known artists to come out of the cold.

An absence of light in a full color

The exhibition "Soleil noir" – a title that refers to the poetry The Unfortunate Gérard de Nerval ("the black Sun of Melancholy"), as well as an album of Barbara – focuses on the painting, in the West with a couple of twists of the movie (Scarlett Johansson in Under the Skin), the video and the engraving (by Gustave Doré). Zoom in on the imaginary around this absence of light became, for the artists of the Twentieth century, "the color per se, which summarizes and consumes all others," according to Matisse….

