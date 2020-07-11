The love of Beyonce and the NAACP will give subsidies to businesses, Black-owned

The philanthropic foundation of Beyonce, BeyGOOD, has partnered with the NAACP to provide a number of scholarships of $ 10,000 to businesses owned by Black people who have been severely affected in recent months.

The Black of the Small Business Impact Fund will award grants to companies, cities special – Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis – that are struggling during the pandemic COVID-19 and need help to survive the economic recession.

“The challenges of the business owners, the black candle in the climate can not be underestimated, because the effects of the revolts throughout the country have led to many companies to find themselves in a desperate situation due to injuries and other needs of small businesses”, says the website of the NAACP.

Companies with headquarters in the cities mentioned above can apply online until July 19. The nominations will be reviewed between 20 and 29 July, the applicants will be notified in Beyonce.com on the 31st of July. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be “black”. the owner of a small business “and able to” offer damages to the property or an estimation of replenishment ” , in accordance with the guidelines.

Bey has made a concentrated effort to uplift black businesses. In June, they began the Black Parade Route, which is the promotion of brands owned by Black people, the art, design and fashion, restaurants, bars and beauty. She has also done its part to bring a financial relief during the pandemic. In April, BeyGOOD teamed up with the funds to Start Small with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to the promise of $ 6 million to a number of organisations during the global health crisis.