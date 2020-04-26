The love of his life to Dax Shepard is neither Kristen Bell nor his daughters

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are just one of those couples that everyone hopes to be together for always. It is one of the actors most funny Hollywood, and it is virtually the darling of american of this generation. Overall, it seems that they can’t do it wrong.

Bell has recently enjoyed success in virtually everything she touches. She has recently completed the very funny The Good Place and also played in Frozen 2 and the new reboot of Veronica Mars.

Her husband comes to finish the ranch of Netflix and can now be seen on Bless This Mess. With two children and a marriage of 7 years, it seems that nothing can come between this great hollywood couple. There is only one problem. The actor has recently talked of the love of his life and – warning-spoiler – this is not Kristen Bell. (However, he jokes, probably half.)

How long have Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are together?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell | Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

There are couples where it seems that they have always been together. Couples like Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. And then there are Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

Bell and Shepard met through a mutual friend at a birthday party in 2007. And believe it or not, this was not a love at first sight for them.

In fact, Shepard has recently admitted that the bubbly personality Bell was a pinball machine. But despite overcoming the initial apprehensions, the couple decided to give it a try.

Things have worked well and the couple got engaged in 2009. In 2013, they formalized things by saying “yes” in a courthouse in Beverly Hills. The two have had since two children and have been open about the ups and downs of their relationship.

Brad Pitt has always had something for Dax Shepard

The actor Chips has always been open about his unrequited love for Brad Pitt. During a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shepard intervened to animate Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk-show host has created a montage of all the outpouring of love for Shepard, the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. At the end of the clip, DeGeneres was seen asking Pitt: “Did you know that Dax Shepard has the hots for you?”

To which the actor replied: “I have a little crush on Dax Shepard.” Cue fangirl screams of the host “Armchair Expert”.

Dax Shepard tells us about the love of his life

Every time that Bell and Shepard are together, you can’t help but think that they were destined to meet. So, naturally, it makes me think that Shepard would have no problem appointing his wife as the love of his life.

In the end, this is not so simple. Shepard stopped recently at The Ellen Show and the host introduced the clip now infamous. DeGeneres said she had not spoken to Shepard since he had stepped in to co-host for her and had seen the gift hilarious.

Shepard said that to create this clip on him was a dangerous thing to do when he was the host of the show. He went on to say: “As I’ve learned, there are a lot of balls in the air here,” he continued, “you’re doing very quickly.”

But then comes the revelation –

“And then you’re hit by something like that – the love of your life by telling you that it is not unknown … it is overwhelming.”

But the story does not stop there. Once their love has been unveiled, the two decided to “make an appointment”. Shepard told DeGeneres his experience “Pretty Woman”, with a helicopter ride, racing bikes and leather from head to toe.

It seems that one of the greatest love stories of Hollywood is now unveiled. Attention to Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal – there could be a new bromance in town.