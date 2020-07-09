The love of Life (OCS) : what is the serial romantic with Anna Kendrick ? – News of the TV Series

“Love Life”, the new series of romantic platform HBO Max with Anna Kendrick and produced by Paul Feig arrives today at OCS. The first season of this show was announced as an anthology worth the detour ?

HBO Max

What is it about ?

In this series anthology, each season of chronicles of the search for the love of the protagonist. And each episode looks at one of his relations, in order to understand how meetings make us what we are.

The love of Life, a series created by Sam Boyd, Anna Kendrick, Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, Scoot McNairy…

From the 9th of July at OCS. 10 episodes seen in 10.

It seems what ?

Worth the detour ?

As the announcement of the synopsis, The Love Of Life it is an anthology. Each season will focus on a new protagonist, re-enactment of that episode in episode in his love life. This first season focuses on the character of Darby Carter, a young new yorker played by Anna Kendrickthe star of the Pitch Perfect. Darby, who grew up without ever finding their place within the family after the divorce of their parents, works in a museum and lives in a shared flat with her best friend Sara and her boyfriend Jim, that embody the perfect couple (at least in appearance), and her friend Mallory.

In the pilot, Darby meets Augie. Very fast, they spin the perfect love, but was soon overtaken by the reality : if Augie wants his career in politics took off, he must leave New York to Washington. Each one of the episodes of thirty minutes to mark a new stage in the life of love, of Darby, and a new stage in your personal construction, his pursuit of love is, finally, an excuse to be interested in your search existential.

To love Life is produced by Paul Feig, who should be the excellent comedy of My best friends, and more recently in the thriller The Shadow of Emily, where it was also playing by Anna Kendrick, who also serves as producer of the series, that pretty much describes how difficult it is to build a relationship that works with someone else without losing oneself. Nothing revolutionary in this project, but we have not yet reached with the pleasure in the world of Darby, to the rhythm of their successes and failures, in love or not. In the united states, the series has met with great success, HBO Max, the platform has accelerated the diffusion of episodes and has already renewed the show for a season 2, which is expected in the year 2021.

If the magic works, it is much thanks to the charm of Anna Kendrick and the supporting roles around him. Darby is a little girl next door who you can easily identify with, which shares the neurosis, the fear of rejection and abandonment as the need for crushing to put the needs of others before his own. Not you, not you moving forward in life and frees us of the preconceived ideas and schemas are pre-established, in the love, family and friendship, understanding that it is always better to be alone than in bad company, and the great love does not always take the shape I had imagined.