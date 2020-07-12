The love of Life, Season 1 : The anthology romantic with Anna Kendrick arrives in July at OCS

















The first original series to the new platform, HBO Max, the anthology romantic The Love Of Life he arrived in France on OCS. All of the episodes of the first season are, in effect, proposed in the application today on the occasion of the beginning of the broadcast, this Thursday, from 20h40 sur OCS Max, at the rate of two episodes per week.

Renewed for a season 2, The Love Of Life it is a creation of Sam Boyd in that each season will trace the pursuit of a different protagonist in search of love. Each episode is a half-hour, tells the story of a romantic relationship of the main character. The first season focuses on Darby, played by Anna Kendrick.

So, Darby Carter is a young woman who we all love stories : the first ray of their lives until the last man with whom she will share her life. Let’s see how the people that he has encountered in his way influenced the person she has become.

With the release of this first season The Love Of LifeAnna Kendrick (Perfect Pitch, A Simple Favor) is accompanied by Zoë Chao (down, Strange), Peter Vack (Someone Big, The Bold), Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncovered) and Lesley Manville (the Ghost Thread, Another Year).

