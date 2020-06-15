The love of Life : the HBO series Max and Anna Kendrick will be a season 2

Even if the story of Darby Carter has found a conclusion at the end of the first season of “Love Life”, HBO, Max, has only renewed the series has been worn by Anna Kendrick for a season 2. The announcement came only hours after the release of the last four episodes of the first season on the streaming service launched on 27 may.

The Love Of Life it is a series of the anthology romantic with each season that tells of the love of the life of a character, your first relationship to last. Each episode examines one of his relations, in order to understand how meetings make us what we are.

During the announcement of the renewal of the series anthology created by Sam Boyd, HBO, Max has stated that the second season of The Love Of Life it focuses on a completely new character. The streaming service has teasé that the story of the new season” explore what happens when one has lived all of his life, knowing that it is our soul sister, before you know it, several years after being married that are not made for each other “.

Despite the new story to be told, several characters from the first season will still be back in the sequel of the seriesincluding Darby, who will appear from time to time.

Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig talk about the announcement of the renewal of the Love Life

Anna Kendrick, the star of the first season, is expressed in the news in a press release :

Work with all in the Love of Life and who have helped to give shape to Darby and his story has been a true pleasure. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to collaborate with the team again on a new character and his story.

The executive producer of the show, Paul Feig, has also shown his enthusiasm for the idea of working again with the HBO series Max :

We are very happy to be the first original series broadcast on HBO Max, and now we’re doubly happy to be the first to be renewed for a second season. Our collaboration with the entire team of the network has been very good so far and we are looking forward to immerse ourselves again in a new story. We love our association with HBO Max !

Even if we know that a couple of characters of the first season will return for season 2, the names are not filtered. It is not known who is going to interpret the character in the center of the new storyor the actors that play the supporting roles. Season 2 of The Love Of Life there is no release date for the moment.