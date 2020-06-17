The love of Life : the HBO series Max with Anna Kendrick arrives at the OCS

The first season of the series romantic worn by Anna Kendrick, “the Love of Life” will be available on the platform for the application of the 9 of July. It will also be broadcast on OCS Max on every Thursday at OCS Max, at the rate of two episodes per week.

This is what the Love of the Life ?

The Love Of Life it is a series of the anthology romantic created by Sam Boyd, who had been the first original series that will be broadcast on HBO Max, the launch of the platform, on the 27th of may last. Each season focuses on the love life of a different characterfrom his first to his last relationship. Each episode focuses on one of its links, in the aim of understanding how the encounters define us. Anna Kendrick plays the main character of the first seasonDarby , Carter. Zoe Chao, Peter Vack, and Sasha Presenter also appear regularly in the first season. Scoot McNairy, seen in Gone Girl and Once upon a Time in Hollywood…it is also a recurring role as Leslie Manville, who lends his voice to the narrator.

OCS reacts to the acquisition of the Love of Life

The deputy director general in charge of the programs of the OCS, Boris Duchesnay, has reacted to the news of the acquisition of The Love Of Life by the string of Orange :

We are pleased to welcome you at OCS this new series, that speaks of love with a sense of humor, and that fits perfectly into the DNA of our series on the strong stories and the promise of artistic demanding. We are anxious that our subscribers are discovering this romantic comedy about the universal, it has been used for a heroine in a touching and distinctly modern.

Of the characters of the first season of Love Life is back in the sequel of the series

As we will reportions in a previous article, season 2 of The Love Of Life to introduce a new character, that will be in the center of the plot, of which one knows nothing yet. HBO Max has announced that the new season “explore what happens when one has lived all of his life, knowing that it is our soul sister, before you know it, several years after being married that it is not made for each other “. But, even if the second season of The Love Of Life it will be centered on a completely new character, also see the return of several of the protagonists of the first seasonincluding Darby Carter, who will appear from time to time. We don’t know yet which actors will resume their roles. Whatever it is, we can assume that the oral contraceptives are also used when it is released.